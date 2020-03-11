New HIV awareness is falling sharply in Australia for good reason

New cases of HIV have dropped dramatically between 2012 and 2017 in Australia, and thanks to the fact that more men are taking antiretroviral drugs, a new study has found.

The study found that the number of HIV-positive people dropped from 29 percent in 2012 to 13 percent in 2017. During the same period, researchers found a higher proportion of HIV-positive men on treatment.

The research was presented by Dr Denton Callander from the University of New South Wales on March 9 at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infidence, AIDSmap reports.

HIV is invisible and cannot be diagnosed when properly treated.

Several studies last year concluded that HIV-positive men taking antiretroviral drugs cannot transmit HIV through sex.

When properly treated, the infected person sees the viral load – which means the amount of the virus in the blood – decreases dramatically, making him unrecognizable.

This is the first study to evaluate how effective treatment can help prevent HIV infection in a high-risk group of heterosexual men.

Using information from the Australian ACCESS database, researchers have investigated non-sexually transmitted infections among heterosexuals.

This provides at least one evidence for intervention (treatment such as prevention) as a humanitarian intervention.

Looking at data from New South Wales and Victoria between 2012 and 2017, they found the number of HIV-positive men as well as a comparison of the numbers of those who were infected but were not found.

The study also found that less than 10% of men were infected with HIV, from 11% in 2012 to 9% in 2017.

“It shows that Australia’s funding for prevention (prevention and treatment) and treatment seems to have really helped the general health of the population.”

The numbers started to decline before PrEP arrived in Australia.

What’s more, the researchers also noted that these prices began to decline before the pre-pollution exposure index (PrEP) in Australia. PrEP, when taken daily, prevents people from getting infected through unprotected sex.

However, studies have also shown that treatment of HIV in those infected with HIV reduces the risk of transmission.

Last year, a PARTNER2 study looked at same-sex couples while the other did not. Throughout the study, men did not use condoms when they had sex.

Over the course of eight years, only 15 HIV-negative men became HIV positive, proving that proper antiretroviral treatment improves the risk of HIV infection and is undeniable.