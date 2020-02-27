New home décor retailer ‘At Home’ opens in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) — Home décor strains the walls and the cabinets at a new retail store in Clovis.

“You will find no person here’s that does what we do, so here we go, Clovis,” reported Billy Williams, shop director for At Home.

At House just opened Tuesday to the general public. It took around the room still left vacant by Kmart.

The 100,000 square toes area is now comprehensive of dwelling decor goods and has been dubbed, “the superstore of dwelling décor.”

“It is too much to handle, but they have a good deal of choices. It’s definitely quite,” stated Vuthy Le of Fresno.

The Clovis retail outlet is its fourth site. The other three are in Southern California and across the nation. The firm has strategies to grow in California.

Metropolis officers are content to welcome At Residence. They say it really is significant for the Shaw Avenue corridor to be lively.

“With Costco investing tens of millions of dollars on the new retail store there, a new lodge coming in, Hobby Foyer having over the previous Toys R Us, we are seeing it getting held on to and becoming established up for the subsequent generation to be a sturdy retail corridor,” said Andy Haussler, the town of Clovis Economic Development Director.

They assume Passion Foyer to be open sometime this summer season.

In addition to At House, officers hope other firms will appear to Shaw Avenue to go on to revitalize the region and positively effects the financial system.