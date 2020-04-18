New Hong Kong activists have been arrested following last year’s ongoing Democratic protests

Hong Kong police staged a crackdown on high schoolers on Thursday, arresting 14 workers for complaints about major tournaments targeting financial security of Asia last year.

One of the victims was Jimmy Lai, founder of the anti-establishment newspaper Apple Daily, who was arrested at his home.

The group also included former law attorneys Martin Lee, Margaret Ng, Albert Ho, Leung Kwok-hung and Au Nok-hin, who were arraigned in gangs and organized non-violent groups in August and October, according to the police.

Five were arrested under suspicion of announcing a public hearing in September and October.

“The charges were filed and were charged with related offenses,” said director Lam Wing-ho.

A total of 14 cases will appear in court in mid-May.

Media director Lai Lai was arrested in February for joining a new August group banned by police for security reasons.

Hong Kong blasts wide open and sometime in 2019: AFP / Nicolas ASFOURI

Hong Kong is devastated by the continued expansion and at some point along the way in 2019 by the now-abandoned idea that could accept extraditions to the Great Communist Party and its opaque regulatory framework.

Many organizations in the semi-autonomous city have moved on to a larger campaign calling for greater sanctions on the biggest challenge to Beijing’s rule since the return of the colony. Britain returned to the throne of China in 1997.

Riot and clashes with police have died down below, partly because of the delay and arrest, but due to the emergence of deadly coronaviruses.

China’s leaders have refused to accept protesters’ demands, including full town elections, a question of allegation in the Chinese police during the protest. protest and fact that more than 7,000 people were arrested during the rally.

Pro-Democrat criminal lawyer Claudia Mo said Saturday that the local government is “trying hard to introduce a state of fear”.

“They do what they can to try to stand still, weaken the local opposition, but then we stand together,” he said. “It will be very clear that they are doing their jobs.”

. [tagToTranslate] hong [t] kong [t] monkeys [me] caught [‘] on top [t] year [year] year [year] and independence [t].