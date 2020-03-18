New HSE Covid-19 portal to address individuals remotely ‘critical tool’ in avoiding unfold

A new secure portal has been introduced to allow GPs and key treatment suppliers to converse with their sufferers remotely.

The HSE Covid19 Portal will permit for triaging of individuals ahead of they attend a GP observe or hospital and for caring for those clients who are self-isolating.

It aims to shield those health care practitioners on the front-line in the struggle towards Covid-19.

Offered at hsecovid19.ie, the portal provides:

On the web Reserving

Video Session Software package (in application or by using textual content or e mail)

Safe Messaging

Form Completion to help in triaging

Source Sharing

Payment Functionalities (e-Invoicing, payment in video-display screen and so on)