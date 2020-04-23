New investigation conducted in 1996, disappearance of student Christine Smart in California

A new search warrant was issued Wednesday at a man’s home in Los Angeles, which had long been described as a person interested in the disappearance of Californian college student Christine Smart in 1996, according to officials. The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release that a warrant issued at Paul Flores’ home demanded “specific items of evidence.”

CBS Los Angeles took an aerial view of the Wednesday raid.

In the San Pedro area near the Port of Los Angeles, Flores’ homes were previously located in four states, California and Washington, where a search warrant was issued in February. The sheriff’s office said all warrants were sealed by the court and nothing was disclosed about them.

CBS Los Angeles took an aerial view of the Wednesday raid. The neighbor, who wanted to be identified only as Mike, told the station about the first time the warrant was issued at home.

“I didn’t see anything this morning, but I know they were here for the second time. It was he who was here at the FBI at the end.” “He was so quiet, he really I don’t talk to anyone, just come out and throw his trash away. “

“Everything could be right? They may feel like they’re showing the reason and they may have evidence pointing to him,” he said.

In February, investigators also searched for two vintage cars in San Pedro and pulled out some electronics from the green one-story house in Flores.

Members of the Sheriff Department of Los Angeles filmed the car during an out-of-house investigation in connection with a cold case in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. The search warrant was issued Wednesday in locations in California and Washington in a study of the disappearance of a student at Kristin Smart San Luis Obispo of California Polytechnic State University, which disappeared in 1996.

Stockton, Calif. Smart, 19, disappeared after the party while returning to the dormitory of California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She met Flores, who was also a student, but he has never been arrested or prosecuted.

The Sheriff’s office said the investigation was active and ongoing.

In addition to the warrant, the investigators conducted excavations on campus in 2016.

In January, Christine Smart’s mother Dennis contacted Stockton Records from the FBI and said he was “ready” for unexpected news about the incident.

