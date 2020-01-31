New J.J. Watt bobblehead shows soccer players during his UW Madison Days of National Sports

NFL star J.J. Watt gets another bobble head and this shows it from his UW Madison period.

The Milwaukee-based National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and the National Bobblehead Museum released the limited edition Bobblehead Friday before Watt’s first appearance of “Saturday Night Live”.

Watt, who joined UW-Madison in 2008 to work for the Badgers soccer team, appears in his former uniform, packs a soccer ball and rides a badger.

The Bobblehead is the latest in a series in which famous athletes ride their mascots. Museum director Phil Sklar was shocked to see how much fun fans have of the Riding Bobblehead series, which includes quarterback Lamar Jackson from Baltimore Ravens, Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry and catcher Yadier Molina from the St. Louis Cardinals ,

“Wisconsin fans love J.J. considering what he did on and off the pitch,” said Sklar. “He’s just one of those who all have roots for. That’s one of the things that make his bobblehead so popular.”

Watt was named number 11 in the 2011 designs by the Houston Texans. He is also known for his philanthropic efforts, such as raising $ 37 million for Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

There are about 20 other wobble heads, including one that rides a Texas longhorn and one that shows it with its soccer-playing brothers, Sklar said.

FOCO, official licensee and manufacturer of goods from the University of Wisconsin and NCAA, produced the bobblehead. Watt clearly did not consult Bobblehead, but is curious what he thinks.

The museum’s website states that the Watt Bobblehead costs $ 40 and is expected to ship in May. Visit go.madison.com/watt-bobblehead for more information.

