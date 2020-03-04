new-jersey-gov.-phil-murphy-undergoes-‘successful-surgery’-to-get-rid-of-kidney-tumor

TRENTON, N.J. (CBS/AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy underwent profitable surgical technique on Wednesday to just take absent a tumor on his kidney. Murphy beforehand talked about he believes the tumor is cancerous.

Murphy had the surgical method in New York. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will functionality showing governor “until additional discover,” Murphy’s place of work described in an announcement.

“Earlier these days, Governor Murphy underwent a productive surgery to eliminate a tumor on his kidney. He is now resting at a healthcare facility in New York City,” Oliver stated in an announcement.

Murphy uncovered that he experienced the tumor final thirty day period. Murphy, a Democrat, outlined in his latest finances offer with that he was overwhelmed and grateful for an outpouring of encouragement because information and facts of the tumor turned general public.

Ninety p.c of these kinds of tumors are cancerous, Murphy’s office pointed out, on the other hand docs gained’t have the skill to notify for optimistic till the surgical process.

Murphy educated NJ Progress Media that docs are assured of with the means to eradicate it. He outlined he does not anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Legal rights Reserved. The Associated Push contributed to this report.)