New Jersey high school basketball players jump after a game to their own coach – Up News Info

Roommates, this story is a lot to unpack! According to the Washington Post, a Newark high school in New Jersey suspended 4 members of a junior college basketball team from their boys after a video of the children who hit their basketball coach went viral.

Four Malcolm X Shabazz high school players were on the tape, pushing, hitting and kicking the basketball coach after losing a match at another school. Newark Mayor Has J. Baraka met with the Chief Inspector and the School Director to discuss the attack and said this in a statement: “The actions of these students are not tolerated and do not represent the majority of the school.” Baraka said in one sentence. “The school and the team have many excellent children who go to college and do great things, and we are proud of them. We support the superintendent and the client and will do everything to make the rest of the year a success. “

It seems that the coach really tried to prevent players from chasing another student and unfortunately he got the worst part of the beating. The school does not take these students lightly! The police are investigating what has allegedly fallen and have already stated that “those who participated in this act of meaningless violence will be prosecuted”.

The video of the altercation has become viral on Twitter. See tweet below:

Disturbing video from Newark, NJ, where a high school basketball coach was attacked by his own players. The police are working on identifying the suspects. (Share video recording due to offensive language) Live report about Eyewitness News and updates here: https://t.co/ASc7PagSOp pic.twitter.com/5elHx2ujQo

– Eyewitness news (@ ABC7NY) 6 February 2020

Many people turn to social networks to express their outrage. It is clear that school is no longer what it used to be! It is not known who the students are because they are minors, but it goes without saying that such a decision will affect their near future!

The coach in the video that is beaten by his players has not yet made a statement about what happened to the audience. We hope you have not suffered many injuries, we will ensure that you continue to follow these roommates!

