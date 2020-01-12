New Jersey mom says she used diapers in Amazon expedition

Loading...

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey – A mother in New Jersey said that she had received a very rude and potentially life threatening Amazon delivery this week.

Nassly Sales said it had ordered two boxes of diapers from the Amazon Warehouse section of the site – where open box and returned items are sold at a reduced price.

She said the package arrived this week, but when she opened it, some of the diapers appeared to be soiled.

“I picked up the diapers and it was a little heavy. I was half asleep and the lights were off. At that time, I turn on the light and that’s when I noticed that these layers were carefully folded and soiled. ” Sales said.

Sales said she disinfected their nursery and wiped her 19-month-old daughter, born prematurely, with rubbing alcohol.

The family said they had not tested the substance, but that it looked and smelled like excrement.

Amazon’s website states that the company inspects and certifies all open box products before reselling them.

In a statement, an Amazon spokesperson said: “We are investigating the situation and are in contact with the customer to remedy it”.

