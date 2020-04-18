New Jersey Nursing Home with ‘Emergency’ Body Historical References – News – The Palm Beach Post

NEWTON, N.J. – The owner of a massive New Jersey nursing home that found the bodies of the dead in COVID-19 said Thursday that the situation is “under control” and that they have the appropriate staff to break out the outbreak.

Thirty-five people have died at Andover Rehabilitation and Salt Home I and II since late March. Five bodies were found in the emergency transfer area on Easter Sunday while authorities received tips. In addition, 13 were found on Monday.

Overall, New Jersey authorities say that as of Wednesday afternoon, 103 extra residents have tested positive for the coronavirus and one in 133 people has symptoms. There are about 500 residents in long-term care, the largest in the state.

“It’s under control,” said owner Chaim Sheinbaum of Lakewood, New Jersey. “It’s a tragedy, it’s a pandemic.”

Nonetheless, CEO Phil Murphy has ordered his lawyer to inspect the home.

Murphy said he was “broken” by reports of death at the facility and “furious that the bodies of the dead were piled up in an emergency.” A case like this, he said, “shake your bone.”

“People in New Jersey living in long-term care deserve care with respect, compassion and dignity,” Murphy said. “We can and we need to do better.”

Sheinbaum said in a statement that the number of staff at the facility was “solid” with 12 nurses and 39 certified nursing assistants, which she said was normal.

He said holiday and weekend environments “combined with more deaths than usual” are contributing to “a larger number of facility morgues.” Sheinbaum said the room “ideally” holds four bodies at a time and has a maximum capacity of 12.

Andover’s problems are symbolic to those who play in nursing homes nationwide. Many of these facilities have little or no outbreak of this size. And often problems are hidden even from family members trying to reach their loved ones.

As a result, nursing home residents get sick and die behind closed doors, which is largely an invisible epidemic. The number of COVID-19-related deaths in such facilities increases to thousands as families fear elderly relatives seek information.

In New York, a coronavirus has killed the coronavirus hotspot, more than 2,400 residents of nursing homes and assisted housing, in the northeastern part of the nation, accounting for 24% of the state’s total deaths. The 252 nursing home deaths in New Jersey last week were one in eight state deaths.

Andover’s problems extend beyond the recent outbreak.

In one part of the facility – known as Andover Subacute and Rehab II – there have been 23 complaints that have led to referrals over the past three years, according to the Medicare & Medicaid Services Center. It was given a one-star rating, which means “much below average” on the Medicare website.

An examination in November 2019 yielded five references, including one to a patient whose hip fracture was not diagnosed until 11 days after the fall. It is also mentioned in recent fire inspections that they do not have a proper emergency preparedness plan and that they do not have elevators that firefighters could control in the event of a fire.

According to federal data, the institution’s second building, Andover Subacute and Rehab I, did better with a three-star rating. It had one of these deficiencies earlier this year because it was unable to document the patient’s oxygen use properly, but the problem was fixed. It was mentioned in the latest fire inspection for deficiencies in its automatic sprinkler system.

Scheinbaum, a licensed nursing home administrator in New Jersey, is also listed as an officer at two additional care centers in southern New Jersey:

At the Riverfront Rehabilitation and Health Center in Pennsauken, which has 180 beds, and at the Wynwood Rehabilitation and Health Center in Cinnaminson, which has 114 beds.

According to the Medicare & Medicaid Services centers, four centers have been reported 28 health-related deficiencies during inspections in 2019 and 2020.

These deficiencies ranged from concerns about patients ’medications, issues related to patients’ cooking, concerns about preventing the risk of falls, failure to inform doctors and family members about issues affecting their patients, and pest control.

New Jersey Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said state officials were told on Saturday that the Andover facility needed body bags and that 28 bodies were being stored there. The local health authority conducted the initial investigation at 2 p.m. He said five bodies were found at the facility – three more had been released earlier in the day – and the home appeared to be adequately staffed at the time. It was instructed to report daily to the health department.

He said local health authorities found that a days later a new organ report was published stating the facility was “understaffed”. He said health department staff have been sent to Andover to monitor the facility “regularly”.

“We are not happy with what is happening at the Andover plant,” he said.

The department on Thursday issued a statement: “Patient safety is our top priority.”

By then, health and law enforcement officials had arranged for the refrigerator truck to be sent home so that it could store the bodies properly.

