new-jersey-officers-announce-initial-presumptive-favourable-coronavirus-scenario

WEST TRENTON, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officers introduced the key presumptive constructive situation of coronavirus on Wednesday night. Officers say a human being in his 30s is presumed to have coronavirus and has been hospitalized in Bergen County given that Tuesday.

The Services for Sickness Administration and Avoidance however has to validate the examination.

Tonight, Undertaking Governor @LtGovOliver and I are asserting the key presumptive constructive scenario of novel coronavirus, or #COVID19, in New Jersey. The individual, a male in his 30s, is hospitalized in Bergen County and has been hospitalized considering that March 3rd. pic.twitter.com/E2QtB1Wzut — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) March five, 2020

New Jersey Perfectly remaining Commissioner Judith Persichilli says the probability stays low for unique New Jerseyans.

It’s the primary presumed constructive situation of coronavirus in just the spot.

The virus has killed 11 folks in the us up to now.