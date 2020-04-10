New Jersey residents are being asked to keep “Springsteen” aloof, as social remoteness continues amid a coronavirus pandemic.

At the moment, the state is one of the hardest hit in the US. At the time of writing more than 50,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Seeking to help citizens adhere to social principles of distance, the authorities provided a convenient instrument for measuring the need between people six feet away. “MEMORY: ONLY BACK THIS Springsteen is a space between each other and others,” read a message in the official Twitter account of New Jersey.

REMEMBER: ONLY store one spring of space between you and the other pic.twitter.com/OHiYgGzdo2

– New Jersey (@NJGov) April 10, 2020

However, some Twitter users noted that Boss is only 5’10 ‘. “In fact, despite its sheer grandeur, Springsteen is far less than six feet tall,” wrote one.

“5’10” is Jersey 6’10, “someone else answered.” I know my people.

Bruce Springsteen was born in the Long Branch of Jersey in 1949. His debut album was called “Greetings from Asbury Park, New Jersey” and began playing at the famous Stone Pony Music Center there.

The New Jersey Twitter account also offered residents several alternatives to measuring social distance – Meryl Streep, sixth-seventh Shaquille O’Neal and 1.25, Danny Davitas.

