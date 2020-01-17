New Jersey Sea-Straws Company Makes Ecological Straws To Protect Marine Life

WHITEHOUSE STATION, New Jersey – It was during a sea turtle rescue in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, where Elizabeth Thorne and William Marshall, owners of Sea-Straw, realized the damage caused by plastic straws and decided to introduce an ecological alternative.

In collaboration with Minalex, a manufacturer of aluminum extrusions based in New Jersey, Sea-Straws worked to develop an alternative to plastic, paper, glass and stainless steel straws, using aluminum and dyes. marine quality “respectful of reefs”.

“It is important to me. I love wildlife and I hate to see litter and I hate to see the ingestion of plastics in sea turtles and marine life, so it is really important,” said Thorne.

For both companies, protecting the environment is of great importance and knowing that their product is helping to save marine life is a source of great pride.

“It’s great to be able to do this activity and see something that touches so many people. We make parts for planes and the military, but making an ecological straw that everyone can relate to is great that we may be able to make a difference, “said Jim Casey of Minalex.

For William Marshall, the transition from plastic straws to aluminum is just a change of habit.

“Right now, people are upset about not using plastic straws, what’s the alternative? 30 years ago, when they told us that we had to separate recyclables from our waste, everyone was as if we’re not going to do it, now it’s second nature, “said Marshall.

According to Michael Casey of Minalex, around 50,000 straws are produced each month and this number should increase as many people join this ecological alternative.

