[new-johor-coalition-seeks-audience-with-sultan-to-suggest-mb-candidates]

Johor Mentri Besar Dr Sahruddin Jamal (centre) claimed the new coalition will look for an viewers with the Sultan of Johor to present the proposed names of the state’s mentri besar just before a new point out govt council can be appointed. — Photograph by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, Feb 27 — The new Johor coalition will existing its candidates to be the mentri besar in an audience with Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar as part of its preparations to type the point out governing administration.

Latest MB Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal stated the freshly fashioned and however unnamed coalition has now obtained the endorsement of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

“I have presently achieved the Sultan of Johor at noon currently.

“The new coalition will seek an viewers with the Sultan of Johor to existing the proposed names of the state’s menteri besar prior to a new state executive council can be appointed,” mentioned Dr Sahruddin in a press meeting at his official residence in Saujana below currently.

Dr Sahruddin, who is also the Bukit Kepong assemblyman, is nevertheless the serving MB despite the collapse of the Pakatan Harapan authorities in Johor.

He confident the general public that the new coalition will do its ideal to instantly form the condition federal government.

Dr Sahruddin reported the coalition will wait around for a appropriate date from the Johor Palace ahead of submitting the possible names.

When questioned about the composition of the new coalition for Johor, he explained it now is made up of Bersatu, Umno, MCA, MIC, PAS and other people today.

Earlier today, in a assertion issued by the Johor Palace, Sultan Ibrahim explained he hoped the new coalition govt could be fashioned quickly, following a deadlock in the state.

Presently, 28 state assemblymen from Barisan Nasional (BN), PAS and Bersatu have now secured a basic bulk in Johor, as an unknown PH assemblyman has pledged to aid it.

Previously, PH experienced 39 seats in the 56-member Johor state assembly comprising 14 from DAP, 11 from Bersatu, 9 from Parti Amanah Negara and 5 from PKR.