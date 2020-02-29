new-juicery-opens-in-oakhurst

OAKHURST, Calif. (KFSN) — Refreshing fruit and juices are built each working day at Oakhurst’s most recent company, Glow Juicery.

Christina Welborn, Glow Juicery proprietor, and her husband Cheyenne, are the very pleased entrepreneurs of the new store, located close to Vons.

Immediately after juicing for a ten years and seeing outlets in LA, they made the decision to open up their possess eatery.

Glow Juicery sells almost everything from smoothies to bowls.

They make their have nut milks as nicely as fresh new juice every single working day.

“We usually juice enough for the working day, that way it really is not sitting down on the shelf. All our juice lasts 72 hrs in the bottle,” said Cheyenne Welborn.

Cheyenne claims juicing served him get rid of excess weight and he’s passionate about the health gains.

Regional shoppers are pleased to see much more alternatives in city.

“We do not have sufficient balanced options. We have pizza, a lot of pizza, rapidly meals, so this is a great change,” mentioned Stacy Roeder, an Oakhurst resident.

The mother and father have invited their eight young ones to be a element of the organization operations. Some of the young children take orders or make smoothies.

“Everybody has experienced their hand in their juice bar in some way or a different,” Welborn stated.

The family members business enterprise has caught the eye of Mountain people.

“It is been additional than I could’ve ever expected. I figured folks would trickle in. We don’t’ have Jamba Juice below anymore, so we had been amazing for the smoothies, but the juice community is extremely major and people are genuinely into overall health these days,” Welborn said.

Their hope is to aid people today to glow from the inside of out.

Glow Juicery has strategies to extend and open up a juice bar in Coarsegold sometime this summer time.