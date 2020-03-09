New Kashmir Experiment | HT Editorial – editorials

Ever since the repeal of Article 370 and the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) last August, political activity in the new Union Territory (UT) has ceased with the detention of leaders and restrictions (which are now considerably eased) in communication and connectivity. In this case, the formation of a new political party in J&K deserves attention. Former PDP leader Syed Altaf Bukhari has formed the J&K Apni Party, with the stated aim of facilitating UT residents and building trust with Delhi. In a democracy, establishing a political party is a right, and exercising that right in the existing vacuum in J&K is welcome.

But the future of the Apni Party will depend heavily on whether it can in fact represent the views, voices, complaints and aspirations of the J&K people. There are speculations that Mr Buhari has Delhi’s political backing. This will be a credibility crisis for him as Kashmir politics often revolves around taking a strong stand against Delhi. That’s not necessarily good – Kashmir itself has lost a lot because of this binary. But if we take the Apni Party as the voice of the Indian state, instead of viewing it as the voice of Kashmiris, it will fail in popular support. The fact that Mr Buhari has been allowed to form a party – even while the three former chief ministers remain in custody – adds to the perception that Delhi is playing favorites and wants to determine a specific political outcome. The Center must allow political ideas and formations to develop organically, even as they create an environment in which all democratic leaders are free and able to support their ideas in J&K – even those that are not adapted to New Delhi.

.