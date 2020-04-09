New Landscape: Cramer’s “Mad Money” Summary (Monday 4/8/20)

We are starting to see some early signs that social distancing may be declining in the spread of Covid-19, Jim Cramer told his Mad Money viewers on Wednesday. But while many investors are betting on a return to normal, Cramer has warned that our new normal may not look like the old normal. That’s why he said that many titles that have mobilized should not be.

The retail landscape will look very different in the new normal, Cramer explained. He said that many retailers will close their underperforming positions, making the big winners Walmart (WMT) – Get report, Costco (COST) – Get reports and targets (TGT) – Get report. Amazon (AMZN) – Get Report, of course, will continue to dominate in a world where shopping is dangerous for health. And discount dealers, like TJX companies (TJX) – Get Ollie’s report and deal deal (OLLI) – Get report, you will be able to purchase a ton of distressed goods at low cost. Beyond these names, there isn’t much to appreciate in retail.

Other winners of the new normal will be wearable device manufacturers such as Apple (AAPL) – Receive a report that helps us monitor our health and allows our phones to process contactless payments.

Cramer also claimed Walt Disney (DIS) – Get reports will be a player in the new normal, although with fewer visitors in their theme parks. He also recommended restaurants like WingStop (WING) – Get report, Domino’s Pizza (DPZ) – Get Darden reports and restaurants (DRI) – Get report. Finally, Cramer said he likes Estee Lauder (EL) – Receive a report, as everyone will still want to look their best when they can finally get back out.

Cramer and the AAP team are looking at everything from earnings and tariffs to the Federal Reserve. Find out what they are saying to their investment club members and join the conversation with a free trial subscription to Action Alerts Plus.

Executive decision: Salesforce

Business is the most powerful force for social change, Cramer told viewers. That’s why he checked in with Marc Benioff, CEO of Salesforce.com (CRM) – Get a report, to learn more about Benioff’s efforts to fight COVID-19.

Benioff said that it is up to companies to use their relationships and resources for the greater good and alleviate suffering. This is how he was able to partner with Alibaba BABA and others to deliver over 50 million personal protective equipment in the San Francisco bay area, where Salesforce is based. He said that work is still ongoing and further shipments of supplies are on the way.

Benioff added that in addition to the biological challenge, we are also faced with an economic challenge, which is why he made a 90-day commitment not to lay off any employee until we see what the recovery will be like. He encouraged all CEOs to do the same.

Benioff advertised Tableau, the analytics firm acquired by Salesforce in 2019, as valuable during this crisis. He said that many dashboards and reports that spread COVID-19 information are based on Tableau, which is an immediately scalable solution for providing analysis where and when it is most needed.

Finally, Benioff noted that Salesforce is still hiring, as are many companies in the Salesforce ecosystem. He encouraged anyone interested in retraining for the digital economy to visit Salesforce’s Trailhead.com for more information.

With Real Money, Cramer addresses the companies and CEOs he knows best. Get more information with a free trial subscription to Real Money.

Executive decision: Perrigo

For his “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer spoke with Murray Kessler, president and CEO of Perrigo (PRGO) – Get Report, the private label food manufacturer. Perrigo yesterday announced organic growth of 11%.

Kessler explained that demand is strong for Perrigo products, especially for items such as their generic paracetamol. He said that while private label always does well during recessions and times of uncertainty, Perrigo is not just about food, but is evolving into a self-care company that fits perfectly in a world where people want to visit. minus the doctor’s office.

When asked whether the drugs are being produced abroad and whether this trend will change, Kessler noted that Perrigo sells 75% of its medicines in the United States and makes the majority of them here too. As concerns about drug supplies grow, more drugs are likely to be produced in the United States

As for Perrigo’s response to COVID-19, Kessler said of his 11,000 employees, only essential personnel are authorized in their factories at this time and all precautions have been taken. He said he wouldn’t even be allowed in.

Executive decision: Biohaven Pharnaceuticals

In his second “Executive Decision” segment, Cramer checked in with Dr. Vlad Coric, CEO of Biohaven Pharmaceuticals (BHVN) – Get Report, which recently received approval for Nurtec, its oral treatment for migraine. Cramer is a spokesperson for the American Migraine Foundation and a migraine sufferer.

Coric said that not only has Nurtec received approval for the treatment of migraine, it is also getting positive results from its prevention studies. Patients report relief in less than an hour with Nurtec and the effects last up to two days.

Cramer noted that Nurtec is proving to be a much-needed supplement for monthly migraine injections, which often see patients suffering from headaches during the week before their next stroke.

Coric said Biohaven is aware of what COVID-19 is making it more difficult to consult with their doctor, which is why they offer telemedicine appointments with doctors to help patients access the drug easily. They are also extending a $ 0 copay program until the end of 2020.

Who is open for business

In his “No-Huddle Offense” segment, Cramer said with China returning online, there are many opportunities to be created. It was bullish on both UPSs (United Parcel Service) And FedEx (FDX) – Get reports, as well as Apple, Broadcom (AVGO) – Get reports, Skyworks solutions (SWKS) – Get reports and Nvidia (NVDA) – Get report.

Cramer recommended Caterpillar (CAT) – Receive a report thanks to an increase in orders from the Chinese stimulus plan and he also liked Nike (NKE) – Also get the report as the history of the second half of China. Finally, he said that Costco will also be a real winner in China.

Lighting bolt

Here’s what Jim Cramer said about some of the actions that the callers offered during the Mad Money Lightning Round on Wednesday evening:

Uber (UBER) – Get the report: “I like Uber more than Lyft (Lyft) – Get report. ”

LPL Financial (LPLA) – Receive a report: “I think people need to talk to professionals and that’s good.”

Yelp (yelp) – Get the report: “The stock acted as if the restaurants never came back and that’s wrong.”

Brinker International (TO EAT) – Get the report: “I prefer Darden restaurants (DRI) – Get a relationship with a positive side. ”

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) – Receive the report: “I bless the purchase. Their drug is a turning point and this is a good company.”

U.S. Concrete (USCR) – Get the report: “I don’t think we’ll see an infrastructure bill. I’d go with Caterpillar CAT.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) – Get the report: “This should be $ 70 per share. They do well in a slowdown in the economy.”

Nordic American Tanker (NAT) – Get the report: “Be careful. Oil is still going down.”

Look for Jim Cramer’s “Mad Money” trading tips using our exclusive “Mad Money” screensaver.

To watch the replays of Cramer’s video segments, visit the Mad Money page on CNBC.

To sign up for Jim Cramer’s free Booyah! newsletter with all its latest articles and videos, click here.

At the time of publication, Cramer’s Action Alerts PLUS had a position in COST, AMZN, TJX, AAPL, DIS, CRM, NVDA.

.