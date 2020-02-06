New laws should help focus mental health and post-traumatic stress for first responders

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – “When you sign up for this job, I don’t think you realize what you’re going to see,” said Cal Fire Fresno Co. Battalion Chief Josh Campbell.

Campbell has spent the past 23 years self-serving and has been at the forefront of seven of the 10 most destructive forest fires in state history.

“I always thought the Cedar fire would be the biggest fire in my career I have ever known,” said Campbell. “I was not even close.”

Fifteen years after the Cedar incident, Campbell would face California’s deadliest and most destructive fire season to date.

“Once we started fighting the campfire, the Carr fire, the Thomas fire, all these fires just got it right, and you say to yourself” damn it, will it end “said Campbell.

Campbell was working alongside operator Dozer Don Smith and firefighter Redding Jeremy Stoke when they were killed in the Carr fire. He would quickly realize that flames were not his only battle.

Campbell refused the incident commander’s suggestion to take time off and instead worked for three consecutive months, fighting the Carr, Hirz and Delta fires in Shasta County.

“I put on a mask every day,” said Campbell. “I had a job to do, but deep down, I was broke beyond belief.

After 10 days of vacation, he moved to the campfire in paradise.

“It sounded like something from a movie,” said Campbell. “Everything around you was on fire. People were running for their lives.” We were doing things that had not been done to the firefighters in years. “

A few hours after he returned home, he left his family. Campbell says he was a trigger to end his life.

“I trembled,” said Campbell. “I still remember that what was probably a minute or two seemed like forever, and all I could think of was my family.

Cal Fire helped get professional help for him and his family. Now Campbell is using his story of survival to open up dialogue with other firefighters.

“We have improved a lot,” said Mara Zaver, chief of the Cal Fire Battalion. “Understand the stigma of being a negative or a weakness much less.”

Zaver has been a peer support coordinator for the past decade.

As the program has grown over time, new laws signed by Governor Newsom have increased staff and peer support standards and qualified post-traumatic stress disorder as an eligible injury for workers’ compensation. job.

