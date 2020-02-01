New leaders, same dead end: Louisiana forecast blocked again

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – The John Bel Edwards government reached another dead end on Louisiana’s earnings forecast on Friday because it was unable to reach agreement with the new Republican leaders of the legislature on how the projections will be set with which the state budget is to be drawn up.

The democratic governor had hoped that a change in the top management of the house would break the repeated blockages on the forecast and give him the updated, larger state income forecast he wanted when he worked out his budget proposal for next year.

Instead, during the last Revenue Estimating Conference meeting, the Edwards administration clashed with both the new Republican spokesman Clay Schexnayder and the new GOP Senate President Page Cortez.

Both Schexnayder and Cortez expressed concern about the numbers proposed by impartial legislators and administrative economists that Governor Commissioner Jay Dardenne, the governor’s chief budget advisor, wanted to use. Schexnayder proposed a much smaller number of increases for the forecast and called this a way to “keep some of the forecast conservative”.

“I think we’re trying to find a sweet spot,” said Ascension Parish’s Schexnayder. “Nobody gets everything they wanted, but we all get something.”

Schexnayder was supported by Cortez, who described it as a “reasonable mediocre” offer. However, Dardenne declined, saying that the estimates that the House spokesman suggested were not based on economists’ advice.

“It is arbitrary,” said Dardenne. He added that the body “cannot have our economists as well” if it does not listen to their instructions.

Dardenne supported a proposal that would have provided the state with another $ 170 million this year and another $ 103 million next year, the smaller of two projected increases proposed by economists advising the conference. Schexnayder recommended that the forecast for this year be increased by USD 94 million and the forecast for next year by USD 400,000 and that the VAT increases contained in the economist’s estimate be deleted.

Dardenne, Cortez and Schexnayder participate in the Revenue Estimating Conference with the independent economist Stephen Barnes. Forecast decisions must be supported unanimously. Barnes voted with Cortez and Schexnayder for a 3: 1 stalemate. No agreement was reached on Friday, and the conference stopped working as it had at the previous meeting.

Former House spokesman Taylor Barras, who resigned earlier this month, has repeatedly blocked Edwards’ s forecast adjustments last year.

Although no new forecast was adopted, Dardenne said the governor will make a legislative proposal to lawmakers for the coming 2020-21 fiscal year based on the increases he wants. These spending recommendations will be released on February 7th.

“I hope Senate President Page Cortez and House Speaker Clay Schexnayder will soon adopt a forecast by one of the state’s two economists that will allow us to have a fruitful discussion of our spending priorities,” Edwards said in a statement.

Schexnayder said he was surprised that Dardenne rejected his proposal.

“That was reasonable, I thought,” said Schexnayder.

Lafayette’s Cortez had raised concerns about Dardenne’s support for a forecast proposal that would include $ 25 million involved in a dispute with Treasurer John Schroder. Republican Schroder has refused to use the dollars from the undrawn assets of the state for general operating costs – even though the law has used the money from the household.

Cortez said that although he agrees with the Edwards government that the treasurer has exceeded his authority, he does not believe the state should spend money that could be involved in a lawsuit. Dardenne said the governor plans to sue Schroder for the blocked transfer on Friday.