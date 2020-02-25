new-legislation-guarantees-officers-can-park-marked-autos-at-home

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — 1 of the initially charges in the 2020 legislative session signed into law will assure no house owners affiliation, condominium or community entity can protect against Florida regulation enforcement officers from parking marked patrol cars the place they can lawfully park any other car.

The concern came to gentle when a Clearwater Officer tried to park her marked auto in her subdivision, but was advised the cruiser was a business car or truck, and consequently against the procedures.

“By limiting law enforcement staying capable to park their vehicles in their lawn, you are in essence not making it possible for us to do our occupation,” said Gilchrist County Sheriff Bobby Schultz.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the legislation Friday.

It’s a single of several legislation enforcement-associated expenditures submitted and sponsored by Democratic and Republican legislators this session.

“Any H.O.A that would place in their policies that a legislation enforcement vehicle that is marked or unmarked is considered a business, is entirely inappropriate. To me this is the proper factor to do,” said Senator Ed Hooper (R) Clearwater, who sponsored the Senate version of the invoice.

This 1 handed unanimously at every phase in the Residence and Senate with small issues.