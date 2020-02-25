New Lightning defenseman Zach Bogosian looking to ‘compete hard every night’

By
Nellie McDonald
-
new-lightning-defenseman-zach-bogosian-looking-to-‘compete-hard-every-night’

Gabrielle Shirley

Posted:
/ Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Zach Bogosian, who was signed by the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, skated inside Amalie Arena for the first time on Tuesday morning.

“Obviously, it is something you look forward to,” said the 29-year-old defenseman. “The first day at the rink you are meeting a lot of new faces but everyone was really nice and welcoming so it was good.”

Bogosian agreed to a one-year deal with the Lightning worth $1.3 million.

He has only appeared in 19 games this season, recording one goal and four assists. He skated in those 19 games with the Buffalo Sabres before the team terminated his contract and forced him into free agency.

“I am just looking to come in and compete hard every night,” Bogosian said, “play strong defensively and, obviously, with this group of forwards who are so skilled, just try to move the puck up to them and bring a physical presence as well.”

