[new-lil-peep-merchandise-line-to-gain-greenpeace]

A new line of Lil Peep merchandise has been declared by the late rapper’s estate – and it will profit environmental organisation Greenpeace.

Peep, real identify Gustav Elijah Åhr, passed away at the age of 21 on November 15, 2017. The induce of loss of life was dominated a thirty day period later as an accidental overdose of fentanyl and Xanax.

The new assortment of shirts and hoodies, designed in collaboration with the Los Angeles business Rose in Good Religion, were inspired by Lil Peep’s music ‘Belgium’, which appeared on his posthumous album ‘EVERYBODY’S EVERYTHING’.

Traces from the track – “That is the day that I persuaded myself that I was certainly yours/ I know that you hear me,” are printed on the back of merchandise in the assortment.

Available for just one week only, the collection will go on sale Friday (February 21).

In accordance to Rose in Excellent Faith, 100 percent of proceeds will be donated to Greenpeace, with prices for the items starting up at $45.

See some of the selection below:

When saying the charity assortment, the Peep estate and Rose in Fantastic Faith shared a video clip shot by Ben Novick capturing a Peep general performance that took place on Oct 27, 2017.

In the meantime, Lil Peep‘s administration business have responded to staying implicated in a wrongful loss of life lawsuit concerning the late rapper’s passing, alleging that Peep’s 2017 loss of life was “self-inflicted.”

Peep’s mom Liza Womack sued her late son’s supervisors, To start with Access Entertainment, back again in Oct. The wrongful demise lawsuit alleges that the corporation provided Peep with drugs to the end of his life while they stored pushing him “onto phase just after stage in metropolis after metropolis, plying and propping”.

Initially Obtain denied the promises soon after the lawsuit to start with went public, saying that the claim that they were being “somehow dependable for, complicit in, or contributed to [Peep’s] loss of life is categorically untrue.”