New local non-profit organization aims to help homeless and poor people manage their own businesses

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – County Kern is expected to sign a rental agreement Friday with a new non-profit organization focused on helping the homeless and poor residents of Bakersfield start and run their own business.

The signing with The Bakersfield Island will take place at 11 am at the Brookdale Riverwalk, located at 350 Calloway Drive. Co-founders Joe Desimone and Matthew Cruise say their new organization will be a partnership between local leaders and residents of Bakersfield.

The nonprofit will operate at 1116 E. California Avenue under a 10-year lease with the county. The annual cost of the lease is $ 1, while the organization will be responsible for all facilities upgrades, maintenance and insurance.

Bakersfield Island says it hopes to have its first members within 30 days of signing the lease. More than 15 companies will be able to operate from the installation.

About fifteen people have already signed up to join. The organization says it hopes to serve at least 500 people in its first year.

“They will have the vision to guide them, the energy to drive them and the passion to push their human limits,” The Bakersfield Island said in a statement. “They need a safe and supportive place to develop their own businesses.”