New-looking Palm Beach Post site adding Starbucks and printing house themes – News – The Palm Beach Post

WEST PALM BEACH – A project to change the look and design of the Palm Beach Post site won city approvals this week. Further plans for Starbucks, organic groceries, a single-story parking garage and a footbridge are located next to the current four – the story office tower.

Also approved by the West Palm Beach City Council on Monday: Ya La’ford’s 44-foot-long Linotype-themed work called “Beacon of Infinity” attached to the east facade of the office tower.

Palm Beach Post is an anchor tenant in a 25-year-old 140,000-square-foot building now called Workspaces at Press, which was acquired by a subsidiary of Tricera Capital in February 2019 for $ 24 million, along with the rest of the site. .

Demolition of the structures south of the offices and preliminary buildings for garage construction have been underway for several months on an 11.6-acre site now known as Shops at Press, on the southwest corner of South Dixie Highway and Belvedere Road.

The 2,220-square-foot cafe, accessible from the southern Dixie, takes up the current parking lot on the northeast corner of the site. Tricera land use consultant Ken Tuma said there is a 650-square-foot patio on the site that runs through Starbucks.

At the south end of the site is a 29,000-square-foot grocery store expected to be sprouts, in a converted warehouse that previously served as a distribution center for the Post and Palm Beach Daily News before the papers moved to an outside printing company. years ago. 95,000 square feet behind the building are occupied by other retail and office tenants.

The footbridge connects the office and retail parking area across the FEC train tracks to the west.

The 44-foot, 30-foot sculpture to be affixed to the east surface of the office building consists of 55 laser-cut aluminum panels in a geometric pattern based on the type of lines that emerged on the Linotype machines that were to produce the newspaper.

The children, who cover 1,339 square feet with an area of ​​4 feet to 6 feet, are powder-coated with silver and the color changes at different intervals and interacts with the sun and shadows, La’ford said.

The city’s Art in Public Places Committee and the City Commission approved the installation, which was worth $ 121,500. Under the AIPP program, developers must include art with a value of at least 1 percent of the estimated cost of the project or contribute to a public arts fund.

