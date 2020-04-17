New Lord of the Rings, Previous Airbender Figures From Diamond Decide on!

New Lord of the Rings, Avatar: The Very last Airbender figures from Diamond Find!

Iconic collectible manufacturer Diamond Pick Toys has unveiled two new motion determine releases from the acclaimed Peter Jackson adaptation of the J.R.R. Tolkien novels The Lord of the Rings and the greatly-celebrated Nickelodeon animated fantasy collection, Avatar: The Last Airbender, which can all be viewed in the gallery down below!

Based on the hit animated series, the second collection of the The Last Airbender collection features two hugely-asked for figures, Firebender Azula and airbender Aang in his time 1 outfit. Every figure involves strong bending effects items, with Aang also featuring his iconic glider, as properly as 16 points of articulation sculpted in a 7-inch scale and are packaged in a full-coloration window box with hangtag. Both equally figures, made by Eamon O’Donoghue and sculpted by Richard Drive, can be pre-ordered individually for $25 or alongside one another for $50.

In the epic new collection of Lord of the Rings action figures, Diamond Decide on begins with the first odd pair, dwarf Gimli and elf Legolas, portrayed in the movies by John Rhys-Davies in the original trilogy and Orlando Bloom in each the initial and prequel trilogies, respectively. The 7-inch scale figures also attribute 16 points of articulation, specific sculpting from Mild Large Studios and a whole variety of accessories. The two figures also occur packaged in a full-shade window box with hangtag and a piece of Sauron, with the complete line inevitably making to the 13-inch villain. The figures can be pre-requested for $25 individually or or $50 alongside one another.

Lovers can pre-order the Lord of the Rings action figures set here, while the Avatar: The Final Airbender set can be pre-ordered here!