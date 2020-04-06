New Louisiana Medicaid director commences position during virus outbreak

The condition health and fitness section introduced the using the services of of Ruth Johnson, who has worked in condition governing administration agencies across Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas in excess of the very last 3 many years.

Photo: Texas Health and fitness and Human Expert services

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana has a new point out Medicaid director, who commenced the job Monday in the middle of the coronavirus epidemic.

The state health division declared the employing of Ruth Johnson, who has labored in point out government agencies throughout Louisiana, South Carolina and Texas about the past a few many years.

“Her extensive track record in operations, demonstrated fiscal responsibility and governmental relations will be an asset to Louisiana Medicaid,” Cindy Rives, the well being department’s chief money officer, mentioned in a assertion.

Extra than 1.5 million Louisiana citizens are on Medicaid, about a person-third of the state’s inhabitants.

Johnson worked as the secretary of the Louisiana Department of Kids and Household Products and services from 2010-12 throughout previous Gov. Bobby Jindal’s administration.

She also was deputy director of finance and administration for the South Carolina Department of Health and fitness and Human Products and services chief facts officer for the Louisiana Division of Administration and deputy commissioner for the Louisiana Division of Administration. Most recently, Johnson was the chief operating officer for the Texas Overall health and Human Expert services Commission.

Jen Steele, who beforehand worked as Louisiana’s Medicaid director, left the office earlier this 12 months.

Louisiana also will quickly have a new health and fitness secretary. Gov. John Bel Edwards employed Courtney Phillips, chief of the Texas Health and Human Companies Commission. Phillips is intended to start her new job in Louisiana afterwards this thirty day period.