New low-cost Quad-Core Zen 2 processors for $ 99

If one was criticizing AMD’s current line of Zen 2 processors, one of the things to note is that the cheapest option is $ 199, for the six-core Ryzen 5 3600. This makes AMD’s latest hardware out of range. for anyone who builds a System game for $ 900 or less. In order to restore this balance, AMD will launch two new quad core designs in May, starting at $ 99. The new Ryzen 3 hardware will each have a Zen 2 core chiplet, will run up to 4.3 GHz and offer PCIe 4.0 connectivity.

A few years ago, the quad core processor was at the top of the market and you would need $ 500 for one. When AMD started launching its quad core parts for only $ 99, the market became interested in what would become the new normal. These new AMD Ryzen 3 parts, the new low-end quad cores, are helping to call it normal, especially with high frequencies and taking advantage of the latest features such as high-speed DDR4, high-frequency IPC Zen 2 levels and PCIe 4.0.

CPU Ryzen 3000 AMD “Matisse”

AnandTech

cores

threads

base

Freq

Increase

Freq

L2

hideout

L3

hideout

PCIe

4.0

Chiplets

IO + CPU

TDP

Price

(SEP)

Ryzen 9

3950X

16C

32T

3.5

4.7

8 MB

64 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 2

105W

$ 749

Ryzen 9

3900X

12C

24T

3.8

4.6

6 MB

64 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 2

105W

$ 499

Ryzen 9

3900

12C

24T

3.1

4.3

6 MB

64 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 2

65W

OEM

Ryzen 7

3800X

8C

16T

3.9

4.5

4 MB

32 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

105W

$ 399

Ryzen 7

3700X

8C

16T

3.6

4.4

4 MB

32 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

65W

$ 329

Ryzen 5

3600X

6C

12T

3.8

4.4

3 MB

32 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

95W

$ 249

Ryzen 5

3600

6C

12T

3.6

4.2

3 MB

32 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

65W

$ 199

Ryzen 5

3500X

6C

6T

3.6

4.1

3 MB

32 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

65W

OEM

Ryzen 3

3300X

4C

8T

3.8

4.3

2 MB

16 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

65W

$ 120

Ryzen 3

3100

4C

8T

3.6

3.9

2 MB

16 MB

16 + 4 + 4

1 + 1

65W

$ of 99

It’s all right, and AMD has many options at these price points to compete with Intel, however AMD’s biggest competition will be with itself. At these prices, $ 105 and $ 120, there are a number of previous generation AMD processors on offer that may be more attractive. For example, the 12nm + version of Ryzen 5 1600, called “AF” because the processor descriptor ends in AF, has slightly lower frequencies and IPC but has six cores and is only $ 85. Users will have to decide between multiple cores for the throughput with 1600AF or more frequency / IPC with 3100 for $ 15.

Not only that, but we are also waiting for the launch of AMD’s new APUs, called Renoir, for desktop space. The performance of these 15 W parts, a Zen 2 quad-core up to 4.3 GHz with Vega8 graphics (and no additional latency due to the chiplet) will be a convincing option when moving to 65 W on the desktop. As a result, we might see Renoir processors above Ryzen 3, in that $ 125 to $ 190 area where AMD currently has no Zen 2 processors.

For the rest of the year, there appears to be interesting competition in this low-cost space. Intel also has the Comet Lake-S on the horizon which we believe, taking another crack at 14 nm, and these new Ryzen 3 products may involve some interesting formations because of the price.

We expect to get these CPUs for testing soon. They are slated for launch in May.

Launch B550 Coming soon

One of the most discussed topics, since January, is when AMD will launch its more mid-range B550 motherboards for Ryzen 3000 processors. Today AMD announces that B550 will arrive on June 16 this year, with all major motherboard manufacturers. which will come with a variety of models, up to 60 for launch. AMD is also confirming that the B550 will offer PCIe 4.0 connectivity. More details to come later.

