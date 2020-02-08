New luxury tour of $ 9 million for the new boss of Air NZ

Air NZ’s new boss Greg Foran has climbed the corporate ladder to take over retail giant Walmart and he now appears to be coming back to a high perch in Auckland.

The Herald Sunday understands that Foran and his wife Ondrea are planning to watch the city from a multi-million dollar luxury apartment in central Auckland.

According to four residents, four adjacent apartments valued at approximately $ 9 million are demolished to create a large 515 m² unit.

Two floors below the penthouse level, the apartment offers one of the best views in Auckland and is expected to be completed by June.

Last week, Kiwi-born Foran, 58, took the lead as CEO of Air NZ after five years at the helm of the American company Walmart, the world’s largest retailer.

His reputation as one of New Zealand’s most successful businessmen would only add sparkle to the posh resort, said one resident.

“Most residents are very satisfied,” said the man.

“You have to put up with a little noise and dust for a while and lifts up and down in the elevators.

“But you can see in the long run, it’s actually about improving the apartments as they become known as one of the places to live.

“We are so high on the ridge that there are very few buildings that are actually taller than us, even if other buildings are taller.

“We are looking at the city with an absolutely perfect view.”

He said that all the residents had money, but especially those on the upper floors with the “mega” views to the north.

Another resident, who rents on the upper floor, said it would be “a nice apartment”.

“It’s huge. They practically emptied it because, why spend a few million and not do it properly,” said the resident, who did not want to be named.

“We will just have to live with [the disruption] but the workers have been courteous, telling us when to turn off the water and asking when is the most appropriate time.”

Foran resigned from his position as boss of Walmart last October in what analysts described as a blow to the retail giant, according to Bloomberg.

He was largely responsible for reshaping Walmart’s core businesses by making its 4,700 stores cleaner and easier to buy.

However, he made the decision to return home after being chased by the head for the job at Air NZ, a 53% government-owned company.

After leaving Walmart, Foran will receive payments totaling $ 7.5 million until January 2022 and has been estimated to be over $ 70 million by some U.S. media sites.

With the apartments ripped apart to make room for luxury carpeting, kitchens remain and these have been donated to other apartment owners, the resident said.

One apartment owner who does a lot of charity work donated new kitchens to families in South Auckland, while others gave them to friends and family, he said.

Auckland’s most expensive apartment is thought to be the new two-storey “super penthouse” in the 57-story Pacifica skyscraper, which has an asking price of $ 35 million.

READ MORE:

• Block penthouse sells for $ 1.6 million, but still no money for Mikaere and Sophia Gardiner

• Why the owner of a luxury penthouse wants $ 11 million after buying the Sentinel unit for $ 7 million

• $ 15 million penthouse with huge outdoor courtyard offering 360-degree views of Auckland

This downtown penthouse will be five times the size of an average New Zealand home, at around 1,272 m², said Gavin Lloyd of the commercial real estate group CBRE.

.