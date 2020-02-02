New MAFS stars argue on Instagram and Jessika Power is involved

Today is the night, children. Married At First Sight (MAFS) returns to Nine with a bang at 7:30 p.m. and the drama has already started on social media.

We don’t know much about brides and grooms this year, but we know about last year’s villain Jessika Power has told us who to watch this year (which is damn rich and comes from her).

The reality star told an Insta story in which he called a new bride Stacey Hamptonand claimed she “gas-fired” co-bride Hayley Vernonwho pairs with power.

“What I see here is a girl who is 25 years old, has been on this show and just lit the shit of (Hayley) who actually scraped all her butt off to be fit and healthy and out of the darkest Free areas, ”said Jessika began.

“Anything to be labeled and slandered by someone who is clearly unsure if someone has more” airtime “than she does. (Stacey) even wrote to me that she thought she was the new self on the show.”

Jessika then responded to her post from one of Stacey and Hayley’s co-stars in the new series, but did not disclose which sneaky star it was.

“Babe, you always see the true colors of people,” wrote the anonymous MAFS star to Jessika, who seemed to stand alongside Hayley in the war against Stacey.

“More than three candidates from 2020 (cast) all confirmed my previous contribution. This year is going crazy. Buckle up, ”added Jessika.

Jessika then shared a screenshot of a DM Stacey had sent her earlier this week.

“I always thought I was next,” Stacey wrote to Jessika.

When Jessika spoke to Daily Mail Australia, she said that she was just standing up for a friend.

We have a spoiler in this house (I apologize if you don’t) and it’s great to get a glimpse of this season’s drama before the premiere episode comes out tonight.

If you want to know more about the new participants, take a look at their sharp profiles and instagrams.