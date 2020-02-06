New Man Utd, who signed Odion Ighalo, announced that he had cut wages for the dream transfer to Old Trafford

Manchester United lifelong fan Odion Ighalo had no hesitation in accepting a cut in wages to make his dream day at Old Trafford come true.

After Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez left last summer, United suffered a back injury from Marcus Rashford in early 2020.

In view of Erling Haaland’s failure at the beginning of the January window, significant reinforcements became all the more necessary.

Ighalo made a name for himself while in Watford – will he be a success for Man United?

Bournemouth’s Josh King was one of the many options considered late, and United shocked former Watford striker Ighalo, who was loaned out by Shanghai Shenhua until the end of the season.

“When we were young in Nigeria, we often saw the Premier League on TV when Andy Cole played,” the 30-year-old told the Red Devils website.

“The people of Nigeria are very supportive of Man United, which is why I developed this love because all my siblings are Man United fans.

“I never thought this would happen, but dreams come true, so I’m very happy to be here and this will be a big and good challenge for me in my career.”

Ighalo will be the first Nigerian to play for United after rejecting other clubs’ overtures before the deadline.

In fact, United’s new number 25 was so determined to join Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side that wages weren’t enough.

“Some other clubs have shown interest,” said Ighalo. “I said,” Please just choose United if it will be possible. “

“At 11:00 pm in Shanghai, my agent called me (to say) that United wanted to do the deal. So I woke up that night looking for a translator who went into the director’s room and slammed his door and all that. “My agent wants to speak to you, United is picking me up, you have to do this” and everything you know.

A young Ighalo (left) in a Man United shirt

“So they started talking and discussing. I haven’t slept all night because it would end in Shanghai at 7am and the transfer (window) will be closed there.

“Well, from 11pm there was paperwork, negotiations and all that for the lending business and all that, so let’s talk and other teams call and want me, but I told my agent that that’s what I want. I want to come here.

“He said you’ll get a cut in wages to go to United. I said I don’t care. Make that deal come about. I want to go to United. I don’t care how much the cut in wages is me know make it happen. “

,