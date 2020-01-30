New Manchester United signed Bruno Fernandes, similar to Frank Lampard and by far the best player in Portugal, said Carlos Carvalhal

Carlos Carvalhal said Manchester United have a damn good opponent in Bruno Fernandes before joining Manchester United.

The former sports manager compared the 25-year-old to Frank Lampard and says he is the best player in Portugal for miles.

Bruno Fernandes to join Manchester United

United have signed Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes from Sporting Lisbon.

The Premier League club announced on Thursday that the 25-year-old at Old Trafford had signed a five-and-a-half-year contract with the option of a further 12-month extension, initially worth £ 46.6 million.

The long-awaited deal was closed after Fernandes, who has 19 caps, agreed personal terms and passed a medical exam.

A deal was reportedly closed a fortnight ago, but stalled when clubs struggled to negotiate a fee. A breakthrough in the negotiations only came this week and on Wednesday United finally agreed with Sporting on the top goal for January.

Fernandes has a five and a half year contract at Old Trafford

Fernandes, an offensive midfielder with scoring goals, could move straight into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad against the Wolves in the Premier League clash on Saturday, while Nemanja Matic is suspended.

Carvalhal, a special guest on the White and Sawyer Show, has described Fernandes as an “exceptional” player who could have an immediate impact on Old Trafford.

“It is really very good,” the Portuguese told talkSPORT.

“He is a player from another planet. Planet Portugal is very small for him right now. He is an exceptional player.”

Man United target Bruno Fernandes “comes from another planet,” said former Sporting Lisbon coach Carlos Carvalhal

“Bruno is the best player in the league, he is miles ahead of the others.

“He is a complete player, and if you ask me to compare Bruno to a player, I tell Frank Lampard.

“Last season was fantastic, he scored 20 league goals, the previous season 11, and this season he has eight goals and six assists, and that’s a midfielder, not a winger or attacker.

According to Carlos Carvalhal, Bruno Fernandes has the same qualities as Chelsea legend Frank Lampard

“He does very well on the free kick, makes very good assists, he is an athlete. He is not number ten, he is an eight in my opinion, he is a worker, a box-to-box player.

“He also reminds me of Joao Moutinho, who I had at Sporting. I think Bruno Fernandes is different because he has more goals, but they have something in common – they understand the game very well. He is very organized, he always talks.

“He is 25 years old, he is the first XI in Portugal and I think it would be a fantastic addition.”

However, Carvalhal admitted his surprise at the reported transfer fee.

Already in June the rival of Sporting, Benfica, Atletico Madrid persuaded to spend 126 million euros for 19-year-old winger Joao Felix – the third highest transfer in the history of football.

Indeed, the former Sporting CP captain has received high praise

And since he believes Fernandes is superior to a class, Sporting’s supporters won’t be happy if they lose their star player for less than half of this awesome price.

He added: “I don’t know much about money, but when Benfica sold Joao Felix to Atletico Madrid for € 126m, Sporting fans will take a look and think,” Go on, 65m is not enough! “

“Bruno Fernandes is in my opinion a different level than Joao Felix, but I don’t know if Bruno was 19 at the same level as Felix now.

“But he’s a ready player, he’s a complete player.”

Listen to a clip by Carlos Carvalhal on talkSPORT above