New Mars Manifesto by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

If you want to know where someone stands, understanding words, thoughts or even ideology is interesting, but in the end maybe not relevant. People will ultimately find it very difficult to do anything other than what the heart dictates. And what the heart dictates is demonstrated by one thing: action. That’s how Mars says in his first Sagittarius moments.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). The first step to stay within your own rules and to have faith in your integrity is to consciously define and outline your plan for yourself on a daily basis.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). The attitude of the day will create a mood that continues with a large momentum that may be difficult to interrupt. It is therefore important to take a moment to put things right.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Strength is developed through repetition that makes you happen. Training is not like in real life, but it builds power that translates into real life situations and that you support.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Healthy relationships often remain unintended because they are a private matter, which is reflected in the trust of the two people involved and not of the hundreds of Facebook friends on the sidelines.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You may not need to forgive yourself so much if you learn more about yourself. You expected something different from what you actually wanted to do at the moment. It is nothing more or less than good information to know.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). You learn to steal the moments of grace and perform beauty wherever you can. You deeply understand that life will always be complicated, so the moment to take it in or give it away is always now and now and now.

LIBRA (September 23 – October 23). Kindness is better than coolness, but you’ve always known that. What may surprise you is that it is so strongly trending today, along with the preference of happiness and integrity over conformity.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). Nowadays you express your fearlessness differently. You do not worry about being powerful or right or proving yourself in any way. Fearlessness creates vulnerability.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You try things, you strive, you act, you do something new. Errors are the normal and natural outcome of this. Errors make successful people more than anyone else.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). You cannot always choose everyone where you are in the area. People come with other people. Fortunately, a good egg is often supplied with a dozen equally good eggs.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Stress is useful, but only in small doses. Recognize when you have received an overdose from your own vigilant mind and place an order for fewer worries.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Not all exercises are created equal. There are exercises that give you energy, calm, build and purify. The same applies to eating and working and relationships. Choose carefully.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (January 3). You will enjoy success in the form that is most important to you. Any other form would not feel successful at all – as you have already discovered. Perhaps the best cosmic gift of the year is your ability to trust your own version of what it means to be the best you. There is also a transport upgrade. Libra and Aquarius are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 30, 2, 22, 18 and 10.

WEEKEND LOVE PREDICTION: RAM: Beautiful outdoor spaces make the best date spots. TAURUS: Of the hundreds of thousands of people on this earth you would be compatible (more than millions, but don’t be overwhelmed) no one is perfect. Hopefully this perspective frees you. GEMINI: You are the best at making people feel at their best. CANCER: You know you really dig a person if you’re just as excited to see this person as you are to see your favorite meal in your favorite restaurant. LEO: Don’t sacrifice too much. Relationships are only happy if both people are happy. VIRGO: You will experience love as a verb and prefer it this way. LIBRA: It is not necessary to keep a score around someone who already makes you feel a winner. SCORPIO: don’t forget or overestimate the power of enforcement. SAGITTARIUS: Fit has to go both ways. The shirt fits you and you fit the shirt. It’s the same with people. CAPRICORN: a health test of the relationship: moving furniture together. How did it go? AQUARIUS: People treat their friends differently than they treat their partners. It is something to watch out for before you make the jump. FISHING: If you don’t feel you can be vulnerable to someone, there is probably a good reason to investigate.

PAIR OF THE WEEKEND: Not only does Taurus and Capricorn have their usual earth sign compatibility for them this weekend, they also have the advantage of a happy triangle to bring them together in harmony. Money will be spent in the name of this love affair, because fine taste meets a festive mood and a desire to impress. The feelings are so mutual that each would move mountains to please the other.

Write Holiday Mathis on HolidayMathis.com.

CREATORS.COM OF COPYRIGHT 2020

Last updated: Thursday, December 5, 2019 13:10:05 -0800