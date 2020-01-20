New mayors and results obtained in the first 100 days

By Andrew McRae for RNZ

It’s been 100 days since the mayors of cities and districts of the country took over the chains of mayors.

With some elected officials promising to make big changes and get things done, here’s a look at how some of the newcomers are coping with their roles.

Tauranga – Tenby Powell: “Growing homelessness is unacceptable to me”

Tenby Powell. Photo / provided

Tenby Powell is the mayor of the country’s most dynamic city, Tauranga.

He came from a business community who wanted the board to be more effective.

Powell said he shared his time also on social issues, such as homelessness, as well as on promoting economic growth.

He said his main goal so far has been to build relationships with neighboring councils and the central government.

During his first week, he met with Minister of Urban Development and Transportation, Phil Twyford.

“We had what is now widely called a reset meeting between Tauranga and the central government and he has visited Tauranga twice since then,” said Powell.

“Basically we are talking about roads, housing and transport. We desperately need funding from the central government to put a stop to our infrastructure, which I think is about 15 years behind.”

His promise to repair the Mauao base track, damaged in a landslide in 2017 and make it accessible to all, has been kept, Powell said.

“ It’s not just a fun trail, it’s New Zealand’s number one pedestrian trail, almost 2 million people a year walk on this trail and it also has a huge economic impact, it attracts people to the area. ” “

The biggest social problem his city faces is homelessness, he said.

“The increase in homelessness is unacceptable to me.”

He said the city had to find a way to do something and that it couldn’t be done without the help of the central government.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. Photo / RNZ / Dom Thomas

Wellington – Andy Foster: “It was not about expectations, it was about putting my feet under the table”

The mayor of Wellington, Andy Foster, survived the threat of a recount to take the mayor’s chains.

He said that while it was a bit of a distraction, he was immediately stuck in his job, the first decision being to appoint a new general manager.

“We have also made some decisions about getting the bus priority started, so we will be consulting on some improvements in February and March,” said Foster.

“We have also made some decisions regarding the acceleration of Lets Get Wellington Moving, providing additional resources for this,” he said.

“And we also did some nice things like the opening of the new Johnsonville library, Waitohi and an extension to the Keith Spry pool. Yeah, a lot has happened.”

Foster said he didn’t get to work with real expectations.

“ It was not about expectations, it was about putting my feet under the table and continuing to work with the jobs I knew I had to do. ”

He said the feeling he got from the people of Wellington was that they liked the change.

“ They want a sense of energy and purpose, confidence and leadership and they want it all done in town.

I absolutely love this role. There are a large number of challenges, but also a large number of opportunities. “

Gray District Mayor Tania Gibson. Photo / provided

Gray District – Tania Gibson: “We have to look to the future”

On the west coast, the new mayor of the Gray District, Tania Gibson, is working to revitalize the region in a positive way following the Pike River tragedy in 2010.

“We have to start looking ahead and looking at the bright spots on the west coast, like the new Paparoa track,” said Gibson.

Its objective is to make the region’s infrastructure more resistant to natural disasters.

“As a board, with low rating bases, we don’t have the funding to do it ourselves.”

She said her council and others on the coast needed help.

“ We need the NZTA [Transportation Agency] to make sure these roads are resilient, especially if we end up with our major fault line [earthquake] at some point. You know, we have to look to the future. ”

Aaron Hawkins. Photo / Kimberley Collins

Dunedin – Aaron Hawkins: “Complex decisions in the next year”

In Dunedin, Aaron Hawkins holds the reins of power as the sole mayor of the country’s Green Party. He accepts two different jobs as mayor.

“ Audience, governance and strategy on the board and try to make sure you have enough time to do these two things. ”

He ran a campaign to move things in the same direction as his predecessor.

Since the election, the focus has been on all of our elected members – and we have new councilors – all on the same page and informed of the work accomplished by the council over the three last years. at six. ”

Hawkins said that one problem everyone had to think about in Dunedin was the provision of housing, especially social housing, and that transport and waste management systems take account of both a growing population and the urgency of moving to a zero carbon economy.

These are not easy things to do, nor necessarily cheap things to do, but the implications of not doing them are much more costly. These will be complex decisions over the next year. ”

Kirsten Wise. Photo / RNZ

Napier – Kirsten Wise: portfolio allocations “are growing really, really well”

Water issues, such as chlorination and repairing board and public relations, take up a lot of time for Napier’s new mayor, Kirsten Wise.

She believed that the allocation of portfolios to the advisers, a first for the city of the bay, had succeeded in opening lines of communication.

” An advisor with an area of ​​responsibility and they then work alongside our board officers at all levels of management, not only at the top level but also below it on any key issue in this area of ​​the portfolio. It is developing really well. ”

Wise said the elimination of chlorination from the water supply was on track.

“At the end of last year, we passed a resolution to review our network and the chlorine-free options we have.”

All the mayors said that the hard work was just beginning.

– RNZ

.