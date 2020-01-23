New measles case in Hillsborough County confirmed

Premium Getty Image FOR WFLA USE ONLY

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Hillsborough County health officials warn the public of possible exposure after a man has been diagnosed with measles.

The Florida Department of Health has confirmed a case of measles involving an adult male who recently traveled to Hillsborough County from South America.

The department is now urging healthcare providers, including hospital emergency departments, to be on high alert and report cases to health officials immediately.

Measles is a highly contagious disease that spreads through the air through breathing, coughing, or sneezing. Symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough, and rash. They can occur up to 21 days after contact with a person with measles, the health agency said.

The Health Department recommends that children receive two doses of the MMR vaccine, the first at the age of 12 to 15 months and the second at the age of four to six years.

“Adults should be vaccinated with at least one dose of MMR vaccine, with a second dose recommended for particularly vulnerable people, such as international travelers and healthcare workers,” the department said. “People with underlying health conditions should discuss with their healthcare provider whether additional refresher doses are required.”

Vaccinations are free of charge for children and adolescents at 8605 N. Mitchell Ave in Tampa. Adults receive the vaccine for $ 91.

More information is available at www.floridahealth.gov

