New Memoir documents an artistic partnership inspired by dandyism and archaic technology

Daphne Guinness and Peter McGough attend the premiere of McDermott & McGough’s “MEAN TO ME” with Agyness Deyn & Linus Roache on February 19, 2010 at the Bowery Hotel in New York City.

Billy Farrell / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

What happens when an artistic partnership that includes a penchant for archaic technology and rejection of certain things that have become ubiquitous in the 21st century goes wrong? A new article by Steven Kurutz in the New York Times looks at the split between artists David McDermott and Peter McGough, known collectively as McDermott & McGough. “They put on Edwardian clothing, drove a Type T Ford from 1913 and gave up modern amenities,” Kurutz writes about the duo. “As lovers, they shared an apartment on Avenue C that lacked a phone, television, or electric light.”

An article from 2013 in the New York Times summarized the couple’s cultural seal of approval:

Glenn O’Brien cast Mr. McGough in his New Wave film “Downtown 81” with Jean-Michel Basquiat. Fab Five Freddy was a friend. They worked in studios that Julian Schnabel rejected. They argued with Kenny Scharf and Keith Haring for an apartment. Her work was collected at the Whitney Biennale in 1987.

McGough’s recently published memoirs, I have seen the future and I will not go: The art scene and downtown New York in the 1980s offer a direct insight into the city and its art in a turbulent and transformative time. But it has also led to disagreements between the two men – and since McDermott (currently based in Ireland) continues to do without cell phones and emails, it is particularly difficult to reach him. Kurutz describes the communication method they use:

Mr. McGough first has to text a man named James, a friend of Mr. McDermott’s in Ireland. If James happens to be in the presence of Mr. McDermott, he forwards the message. At this point, Mr. McDermott may or may not agree.

All in all, the article is a fascinating look at lasting artistic practice and a strong sense of aesthetics. The presence of cylinders, Andy Warhol and cars from the 1930s makes it all the more convincing.

