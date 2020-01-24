New Mexico college student shot during the fraternity bullying incident

LAS CRUCES, NM – A New Mexico State University student is accused of shooting a classmate in an alleged harassment.

Miguel Altamirano was charged with mortal assault with a lethal weapon after allegedly shooting Jonathan Sillas in the leg when he promised to join the Kappa Sigma brotherhood.

Altamirano could be in jail for up to three years if convicted, but his lawyer, C.J.

“The evidence in this case is consistent with the negligence of a firearm and not the crime of a serious attack,” McEllhinney told ABC News. “It is not uncommon for the state of New Mexico to overwhelm criminal defendants.”

He said Altamirano was expelled from the November incident despite showing remorse for his actions.

“My client never intended to hurt anyone and he is sorry that Mr. Sillas was injured,” said McEllhinney. This unfortunate incident occurred as part of a Brotherhood event. “

Sillas, a major in criminal justice, said the members of the Kappa Sigma brotherhood pulled him aside and ordered him to turn around during an initiation event. He said he expected to be hit by a paddle from behind, but he never thought he would be shot.

“One of the boys pulled me aside and he said, ‘We didn’t do this to you’ and I said, ‘What are you talking about?’ and then he told me to turn around, “Sillas said to KVIA. “I just thought they’d hit me with a paddle or something. I’m not so scared.”

He said he panicked when he found Altamirano had a gun.

“Whenever I turned around, he reached out and took the gun out of my backpack,” Sillas said. “I didn’t like to watch, but I heard him click on it and then I freaked out.”

The university suspended Kappa Sigma in December after a month-long investigation. The brotherhood is suspended until the fall semester of 2024.

Altamirano is scheduled to appear in court on February 19. His lawyer said he was “confident” that he would be acquitted of the “serious crime”.