New mid-series trailer offers tips for the future

We have another teaser for the 12th season of Doctor Who that contains a number of hints and tips for the coming weeks.

Can you believe that we already have four episodes in the twelfth series of Doctor Who? We’re already an episode from the middle. (Of course, it probably helps that two of these episodes aired in a few days in a row.)

We’ve already seen a lot of trailers for the series, but the BBC surprised us by giving us one more after Nikola Tesla’s Night of Terror aired. The trailer is only half a minute long, but it gives us some interesting insights into the future.

It is not surprising that these are clips from the next episode that show the long overdue return of the judo. But it also includes much more. We have hints of new creatures, the impending return of the Cybermen and a memory of the timeless child …

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H11dff9nmvI (/ embed)

Gallifrey

One thing that pops out is that we get an extremely brief glimpse of Gallifrey – or at least its remains. Will we come back to the planet later in the series? Admittedly, there is a possibility that we will no longer see it and that the setting is only there to remind viewers of the events of Spyfall: Part 2.

But when it reappears later in the series, the finale looks like the best bet. It could be the doctor telling your friends what happened to their home – something that they are currently keeping secret from them – or it could be for another reason. No matter, it definitely attracts attention.

Guess the end?

Another moment that pops out is Ryan asking a key question:

How long will it take, Yaz?

Could this be an indication that the companions will no longer travel long with the doctor? This is not an improbable option. After all, not many companions have endured more than two seasons in the New Series. Maybe two and a half at the most.

More of Doctor Who Watch

Or does Chris Chibnall suspect something bigger than a mere departure? Torchwood fans know what he did with two regulars at the end of the second series of the spin-off …

The timeless child

The last thing you notice is a repetition of the Master of Spyfall line: Part 1:

Everything you think you know is a lie.

Could we find out more about “the timeless child” at the end of the series? It probably looks. While we only got a very brief mention in the last series of The Ghost Monument, this seems to be the main focus of this series. More than that: In Spyfall, we took a look at a child: Part 2. Considering how quickly child actors grow up (see the cast of Stranger Things), Chibnall is more likely to reveal more about this story than later.

While the teaser doesn’t offer too much (and not too much either), we definitely have a lot to speculate about for the rest of the series.

Next: Tom Baker’s third season comes on Blu-Ray

What did you notice in the new trailer? What theories do you have for the rest of Series 12? Let us know in the comments below.