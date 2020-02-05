New Minion Otto Ruins All shots of Gru in the trailer for “Minions: The Rise of Gru” | Despicable Me, Minions, Movies

New Minion Otto celebrates trade in special stone for pet rock in all-new trailer for Minions: the rise of Gru.

Released at the cinema this summer, the animated action film centers on a young Gru (Steve Carell), who is just the biggest fan of the super villain, the Vicious 6, and has a plan to become evil enough to join them.

Fortunately, he obtains a chaos-generating backup from his faithful followers, the Minions. Together, Kevin, Stuart, Bob and Otto – a new Minion sports device and a desperate need to please – deploy their skills as they and Gru build their first lair, experiment with their first weapons and complete their first missions.

When the Vicious 6 oust their leader, the legendary fighter Wild Knuckles, Gru talks to become their new member. This is not going well (to say the least), and only gets worse after Gru has surpassed them and suddenly finds himself the deadly enemy at the top of evil.

On the run, Gru turns to an unlikely source of advice, Wild Knuckles himself, and finds that even the bad guys need their friends’ help.

Taraji P. Henson, Jean Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren and Danny Trejo will express the Vicious 6.

Check out the trailer below now!



