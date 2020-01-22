New ‘Miss Americana’ trailer shows the bullshit that results from being Taylor Swift

For the majority of Taylor SwiftIn her career, she was a blank canvas on which the audience could paint their own assumptions. The first trailer for Miss Americana, the previous Netflix documentary about her life and career, tries to reverse some of these misunderstandings: the young country star was never just an asset to the label managers, and the pop juggernaut, to whom she became is not just a feud making machine.

Instead, under the director’s eye Lana WilsonThe trailer enables Swift to express herself in her own words (exactly the words that do not fit into her songwriting).

“No one has seen me in person for a year,” said Swift about the consequences of their conflict Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. “And that’s what I thought you wanted.”

Smash cut her political message messages, the songwriting process behind the new album Lover, and embraced her position as the lead in controlling her work. “It woke me up because I kept feeling like I was fighting for people’s respect … and it feels damn great,” she said.

The films premiered on Netflix on January 31. Check out the trailer below:

