New Modernist Cocktail Bar Opens in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – The downtown Fresno brewery district has just added a new venue – and they serve much more than beer.

The Modernist Craft Cocktail Bar on Fulton and Mono Street will open to the public on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

The owners gave Action News a glimpse of what they will bring to the neighborhood.

The modernist will serve classic and original cocktails and what they call “Rift iterations”, which are a variation of classic cocktails.

“We’ve been inspired by a lot of our history – bars around the world we’ve been to, bars across the United States. It’s just something that we are passionate about and that we wanted to bring to Fresno also, “said co-owner Po Tsai.

He and his partners won the 2019 Fresno Business Creation Competition last fall by receiving $ 10,000 to boost their business.

The bar will sell local beers and wines in addition to cocktails.

A catering truck will be available to buy food on a regular basis, but the owners hope they can also partner with local restaurants to bring food.

