New molecule uses the entire visible spectrum of sunlight

January 21 (UPI) – Scientists have discovered a molecule that can use the entire visible spectrum of sunlight. The molecule can both efficiently absorb sunlight and act as a catalyst, triggering the conversion of solar energy into hydrogen, which can be used as a fuel.

In a new article published this week in the journal Nature Chemistry, scientists suggest that the novel molecule can be used to build more efficient solar cells and accelerate the transition to alternative, climate-friendly fuels such as hydrogen.

“The whole idea is that we can use photons from the sun and convert them to hydrogen,” said lead researcher Claudia Turro, a chemistry professor at Ohio State University, in a press release. “To put it simply, we save the energy from sunlight and store it in chemical bonds so that it can be used later.”

Turro and her colleagues were able to find a particle that absorbs the low-energy wavelengths of the sun, the infrared part of the spectrum.

“What it does work is that the system is able to put the molecule in an excited state, in which it absorbs the photon and stores two electrons to generate hydrogen,” said Turro. “This storage of two electrons in a single molecule, obtained from two photons, and their shared use in the production of hydrogen is unprecedented.”

Most previous efforts to take full advantage of the sunlight spectrum have focused on ultraviolet light, and most have relied on catalysts made up of two or more molecules to convert solar energy into hydrogen. Attempts to use a single molecule catalyst have been found to be inefficient.

Scientists found that a single rhodium molecule can absorb the full spectrum of visible light from infrared to ultraviolet and catalyze the conversion of low-energy wavelengths to hydrogen without losing much energy.

To do this, the molecule must be in an excited state. In the laboratory, scientists excited rhodium molecules suspended in an acid solution using an LED.

“I think the reason is that the molecule is difficult to oxidize,” said Turro. “And we have to have renewable energies. Imagine if we could use sunlight instead of coal, gas or oil to combat climate change.”

Scientists are now working to find a molecule that behaves similar to rhodium because processing the rare metal is expensive. The researchers also want to find a way how the single-molecule catalyst can produce hydrogen over a longer period of time.