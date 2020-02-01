New Moon Christmas by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

hhd@get.creators.com (Holiday Mathis)

The cosmic Christmas gift is a solar eclipse and a new moon in Capricorn, the sign of kings and also of tradition. There is a wonderful ceremony to this day, many perform the rituals that have been represented in different ways for generations. “It’s not about how much we give, but how much love we give.” Mother Teresa

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). The wonderful results of the day are a direct result of the energy that you bring with it – simple, relaxed and candid. You want life to show its sweetness, and it will.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). And your imagination always returns to a scenario. There is something here that you must do! This can entail an attraction and you will probably find that it is mutual. What you seek is seeking you.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Moments of reflection contribute to the miracle of the day, as do the hopeful and courageous feelings you evoke when you think about the future. As for the present, it is characterized by tenderness.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). You feel open and expressive. Sing out loud, talk to people you don’t know, be a hero to those who need help and a defense for the defenseless. You stand on both sides of boundless generosity.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). You are more interested in people than in things, and yet you appreciate the care that is given to exchanging gifts and the meaning behind what is opened, often something along the lines of: “I love you. I want you to be happy.”

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). Santa Claus visits people once a year, and there are people you see on about the same schedule. This leads to conversations that are rich in news and perspective.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). Never are the delusions of childhood remembered as often as in the Christmas experience. The variety of memories, beliefs and misconceptions will be a joy to share.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). It’s not just about eating, but eating plays the main role in the day and will bring people together, fuel conversations and contribute to a sense of well-being. Enjoy and celebrate.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). You set yourself challenges that make the day more interesting for you. You collect information, collect sweet moments and notice things about your loved ones that you would not normally see.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Just as a night of legend was made beautiful by a spectacular star, your time is illuminated by a dazzling peak of elements such as smiles, music and genuine rituals.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Children want the days before Christmas to fly by and the Christmas Day to last as long as possible. The trick to elastizing the day is to infuse your entire senses and soul at any time.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). Whether you spend time with people you don’t usually see or give joy to people who need it most, the giving spirit catches up, resonates with your highest self.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 25). Generosity guides you through the solar year. You try to give something that is not only impactful, but specific to the needs of others. You will dedicate your work to a person and this will give it more focus and artistry. May puts a lot of money in your pocket. You are recognized in ways that move unexpectedly. Virgo and Libra love you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 11, 4, 44 and 30.

A HOLIDAY WISHES FROM HOLIDAY: Happy holidays and may they be illuminated by wishing stars. I wish that RAM asks more of love than you did last year. You are ready to connect on a different level. May TAURUS has a lot of ease in contracts and luck with casual deals that would not have been possible a few years ago. GEMINI, my sincere hope is that you will be overloaded with only the attention that you most desire. I wish CANCER a deep sense of belonging that strengthens throughout the year. For LEO, I want a blueprint for dreams and the crew that will help you build it. I wish VIRGO beauty that defies definition and category and moments of stunning beauty. May LIBRA have the additional feeling that you can quickly choose a quality team to help you reach your goals. I wish SCORPIO grace and happiness in the transition. I expect that SAGITTARIUS will trade these dolls of money out of the blue into entangled experiences with airline tickets. For STEENBOK I wish merit awards and enthusiastic reception in elite groups. May AQUARIUS get quick and abundant payback on all kinds of investments. For FISH I wish eternal warmth and laughter from relationships in the peak of their joy.

CELEBRATION PROFILES: The King of Margaritaville is a Christmas baby who is famous for bringing a certain relaxed state of mind to the world. Jimmy Buffett not only wrote beach songs, he also created a whole lifestyle brand with shirts, blenders and even furniture. With the sun, moon and Mars in powerhouse Capricorn, despite his relaxed artistic style, Buffett has a serious spirit for business.

