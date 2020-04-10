New music about Selena Gomez Week? CLICK HERE to see the evidence!

Selena Gomez The quarantine is giving fans everything they want … a piece of bread to follow.

The pop star has released a luxury version of his album Rare Thursday included three new songs: Boyfriend, That too, to GiftsBayna. This latest song has caused quite a stir among Selenators.

When some are the biggest bet Rare There was a lot of information about the harmful effects of selenium Justin Bieber, fans think Gifts He is also famous Abel Tesfaye, aka A week!

This is the evidence we have gathered. The former Disney diva began a memorable song with her ex-boyfriend.

“I’ll be back to New York in August. The 10th floor balcony / smoke is floating on Jane and Greenwich streets.”

Fans made the connection between the lyrical song and the pop couple in 2017. They were constantly hanging out in Manhattan, and at the time there were rumors that they had moved together to an apartment in the village of Greenwich. while the actor is making a movie Woody AllenYin Rainy day in New York CityBayna.

The 27-year-old has dropped another location that connects fans A few hours later The singer left the hotel in downtown Los Angeles, also known as the “Sunset Tower Lobby,” in July 2017.

The gift of this memory is nilal or samuel. I’m sure about it. abelena station we won the fcking! pic.twitter.com/SQVRnp3had

– y (@sweetertolove) April 9, 2020

Here’s a key MAJOR note: Sally sings, “Call your name, the only language I speak.” Call my nameBayna. Fans have long speculated about this he said This song is about Gomez, especially the melody:

“I just cut you a piece for your life”

Remember Abel was with Sel when he had kidney surgery, and he even went on tour according to his procedure!

On the other hand, another group of fans believe that the song is about another rumored ex. Nial Horan. Finally, his eyes are blue (unlike the sly Canadian, whose brown eyes don’t match the “Egyptian blue” description), and the song mentions 1993, the year the 1D star was born.

Buuut … “Bordeaux since 1993” means an ordinary bottle of wine, not a naked Irishman!

Not mentioned as a reminder Gifts The lyrical feeling of “kissing in every corner” seems to fit the heavy PDA romance between Selena and Abel!

At the same time, this is not the first time Rare The singer mentioned his ex in a recent memoir. In late March, Gomez went under a coronavirus quarantine and released a list of pop culture favorites. The list includes songs from The Weeknd Snowmanas well as movies Cut the gemExcept for Abel Tesfayes, the debut will include the movie debut!

Who do you think is Selena’s latest bop? SILENT sound when receiving comments (below)

