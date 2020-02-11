New Music Festival to host in Japan’s 400-year-old quarry

Creators of REITEN art and music are pushing the boundaries of audio and visual experiences with the addition of their latest Ensō event. The new music festival will be hosted at Japan’s Ōya History Museum, a four-year-old underground stone quarry. The first release of Ensō is due to take place on 10 April and 11 April 2020.

Located in the northwestern Utsumomiya area, north of Tokyo, the huge man-made caves date back to the Edo era. More than 4 centuries ago, the miners were particularly sought after Ōya stone for architectural reasons, due to its attractive appearance, noise-absorbing properties and easily carved texture. One of the most important places to see Ōya today is Frank Lloyd Wright’s Imperial Hotel in Tokyo.

Today, the mature quarry is now used as a center of culture. In addition to its historical exhibits, the mine has also become a destination for events. Led by visionary Kosei Fukuda, REITEN considers space to be a unique place to take the visual arts to the next level.

The Ensō will be divided into two stages, which will host a plethora of Japanese DJs and international artists. The main stage, also called “Underground Stage”, will incorporate REITEN’s message, focusing exclusively on experimental, future-oriented live performances. For electronic fans, the Hearing Stage is set to host acts representing the club and rave scene.

The first round of the series has been announced and features performances by artists such as ENA, Lemna, Akey, Yoshitaka Shirakura and many more. Additional artists will be announced in the coming months.

Ensō tickets are on sale for $ 14,080 (approximately $ 128 USD). The event is 20+. For all additional information and ticket options, visit here.