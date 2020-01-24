New My Corazon bookstore opens in downtown Hanford

HANFORD, California (KFSN) – A local business owner turns the page and opens a brand new bookstore in downtown Hanford.

Running a business is nothing new for Janie Isidoro. She has run a store in Visalia for years, but as an author, she has always dreamed of one day owning her own bookstore.

“I am a writer, so I had my books on my shelf, but I also started to bring others,” said Isidoro.

When their building was sold and they had to move in November, Janie decided it was time to open a new chapter.

“If we read it, it stays, and it’s really important to make sure we don’t forget those paperbacks, that feeling of paper in hand,” added Isidoro.

She has spent the past few months preparing My Corazon, which will serve as a bookstore and retail store in downtown Hanford.

“You enter a bookstore, you can sit, read and open a book,” said Isidoro.

“I don’t think kids do that these days,” said Silvia Gonzalez Scherer, a resident of Hanford. “I don’t think the kids know what a real bookstore is and how wonderful it could be.”

The store will include a section for local authors, Latin writers, used books and a section for children.

“Our bookstore is not huge and is 5,000 square feet, but we serve our community,” said Isidoro.

First, they are working to expand their inventory and are asking for donations of all kinds.

“I know a lot of people haven’t seen a bookstore in this city for over a decade, so it’s going to be great for the community,” said Scherer.

My Corazon should open in early February. If you have books you would like to view or would like to donate, you can contact them at (559) 469-3972 or visit their website.

