New NC Requires High School Students to Take Personal Finance Course, 1 Less American History Course

RALEIGH, N.C. – The North Carolina State Board of Education now requires students to take a personal finance course in order to graduate from high school.

The requirement approved on Thursday will apply to first year students entering the 2020-2021 school year.

To make room for the new course, students now only have to take one course in American history instead of two.

State officials argue that the change will not result in students being less familiar with American history. A revamped high school civics course will also contain history.

“This is important,” said Sandy Wheat, who heads the North Carolina Council on Economic Education when the bill was first announced in 2019. “People don’t hear it and too many people come out of the school of hard knocks in money matters. “

Proponents of the personal finance course believe it will help students become informed consumers as adults.

According to the wording of the bill, at a minimum, the financial literacy course would require students to know more about:

The real cost of credit

Choosing and managing a credit card

Borrow money for a car or other major purchase

Residential mortgages

Credit Score and Credit Reports

Plan and pay for post-secondary education

Other relevant financial literacy issues

