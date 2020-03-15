New NFL CBA Ends Marijuana Suspensions for Players

A watch of the NFL symbol just before the 2020 AFC Championship video game.

The NFL Players Affiliation ratified the new collective bargaining settlement just after a vote on Saturday resulted in a 51.5% makjority in favor of the proposal, and along with the extra commonly-publicized changes, such as a 17-activity regular season and expanded playoffs, the league will be earning a massive modify in how it institutes its drug coverage. As claimed by ESPN’s Dan Graziano, the league will cease to suspend players for any cannabis violations.

The close of suspensions for cannabis also arrives with elevating the threshold for a detrimental drug test, from 35 nanograms of THC to 150. The NFL will also not exam immediately after the 1st two weeks of education camp. Graziano studies that this is part of a shift on how the league tackles its drug policy:

The concept is to concentration the drug plan on clinical care as opposed to punishment. Generally, if you examination optimistic, your check receives reviewed by a board of jointly appointed professional medical gurus to establish whether or not you have to have any sort of remedy.

Moreover, the NFLPA’s memo about the deal claims that “violations of regulation for marijuana possession typically will not end result in suspension.”

Cannabis violations are not the only types observing a adjust beneath the new CBA. DUI suspensions will enhance to 3 games, while the plan for overall performance-enhancing drug has been restructured. Per Graziano’s report:

A to start with failed take a look at for anabolic steroids will result in a six-video game suspension. And “manipulation and or substitution and use of a prohibited substance” will land players an 8-sport suspension. A 2nd violation for stimulants or diuretics effects in a 5-recreation suspension. A 2nd violation for anabolics effects in a 17-sport suspension.

While a around-the vast majority of players voted versus the CBA, these drug policy alterations ended up a great deal-wanted alterations from the league’s previously Draconian stance in opposition to marijuana.

