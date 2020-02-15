[new-‘ninja-warrior’-playground-coming-to-florida-panhandle]

by: Taylor Rambo, WMBB
Posted:
/ Updated:
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City is bringing in a new playground for kids that will allow them to channel their “inner ninja.”
The new “X-Gen” equipment will feature obstacles modeled off of the hit TV show “American Ninja Warrior” and will feature a zip line. It will be the only playground equipment of its kind in the state of Florida.
The playground will be at Oakland Terrace Park.
Quality of Life Senior Manager, Ty Farris, said this park will be a good addition for kids to get out and play with springtime right around the corner.
“I think this is going to be a healthy outlet for them to get out and play and have some true fun and kind of forget about all of what is going on,” Farris said.
The equipment is expected to be in town within the next two weeks. Installation will take between six to eight weeks.
