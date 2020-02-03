New ‘No Time To Die’ trailer debuts during the Super Bowl

A brand new teaser for the upcoming James Bond film No Time to Die fell during the Super Bowl.

In short, the new clip shows us Rami Malek’s new villain Safin and Lashana Lynch’s new 00 agent Nomi.

In one scene, Daniel Craigs Bond and Nomi are preparing to fly a small plane out of a larger one than he asks, “Have you ever flown any of these things?”

We also hear Christoph Waltz’s return from Blofeld, who explains: “If her secret comes out, it’s his death” while the titles tease a film that “will change everything”.

The first trailer for the long-awaited 25th Bond outing got off at the end of last year, and the film marks Craig’s last outing as 007.

Billie Eilish will sing No Time to Die while being the youngest artist.

Daniel Craig to die as James Bond in no time. Credit: Nicola Dove.

“It feels crazy to be part of it in every way,” she said. “It is a great honor to be able to play the theme song for a film that is part of such a legendary series. James Bond is the coolest movie franchise ever. I am still in shock. “

Hans Zimmer will also compose the film’s score together with Johnny Marr.

The film’s official synopsis is: “In No time to dieBond has left active duty and is enjoying a peaceful life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA shows up and asks for help.

“The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist is far more treacherous than expected, and leads Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.”