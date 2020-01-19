New opportunities arise from the need to develop further

Surname: Nicolas Floquet

Nicolas Floquet has lived in Japan since 2002 and feels integrated and comfortable in his home country. He appreciates the mix of respect for tradition and modernity – values ​​that are reflected in the corporate culture of Hearst Fujingaho, where Floquet has been acting as deputy director and CEO since April 2018.

Floquet pursued an international career from the beginning and entered the French business school at the age of 18, one year before his peer group. At 20, he was the youngest to pursue an MBA in Connecticut, USA, in his MBA program. He grinned when he remembered taking part in networking events with his classmates where alcohol was only given for leaving because the legal drinking age was 21.

The idea of ​​working abroad appealed to the young Floquet, and Latin America initially aroused his imagination. After internships in Mexico and Argentina, he started his full-time career in a financial position in Venezuela, where he spent two years.

Floquet felt the need to evolve and then returned to France to consider the options for his next move. “It had to be a place that I liked and that had great career opportunities,” he said. “Initially I was attracted to Arab countries, but the problem is that the oral language differs from country to country. For example, Morocco and Syria are different. So I turned to Japan. I was there as a tourist and I enjoyed it. “

After a six-month language course, Floquet was ready to enter the Japanese corporate world. After a short time in the clothing industry, he joined Hachette Fujingaho in 2004, which at that time belonged to a French publisher. He has seen major changes in the Japanese magazine publishing sector over the past 15 years and is proud of how the company has worked to keep pace with industry trends.

“When I came to the company, we were mainly a publisher because 99 percent of our sales were from magazines. Now 50 percent of sales are in print and 50 percent in digital. “Floquet adds that the company continues to grow annually, making it an anomaly in the publishing industry.

While the popular narrative of the publishing industry shows pressure against digital, Floquet says that this is no longer the case for his company. “We are a content production company and we distribute content on different platforms all the time. Of these, print is the most luxurious, but it’s one among other platforms – social media, events, websites, etc., ”he said. “Media consumption is changing from generation to generation.”

In fact, the company has always been at the forefront to bring readers closer to the latest trends, which is reflected in the history of its flagship magazine Fujingaho. It started in 1905 amid the economic boom after the Russo-Japanese War.

Fujingaho has been a major player in the Japanese publishing industry over the decades that followed, showing the best of Japanese culture, food, fashion and tradition while reflecting international trends.

Floquet also commented on the corporate culture of proactively looking for new opportunities. “The company has been one of the leading creative players in the industry since the 1950s. They have launched the first (Japanese) men’s magazine and the first interior design magazine. New products and formats were always created. “

According to Floquet, Hearst Fujingaho is in a unique position as one of the few international print and content media companies in Japan to produce local content for the domestic market. Strong ties to both the United States and France are a great blessing for the Japanese side. “Our headquarters are in the United States, where Hearst is a diverse and huge media company with a 132-year history. Most of the innovations come from the US market, so it is a great strength for our company to be connected to the US, ”said Floquet.

Floquet adds that the Elle brand, which was French-owned from 1999 to 2011 when Hachette sold the company to Hearst, has a fleet of titles that celebrate the fashion, food and culture of France. These are currently licensed to Hearst Fujingaho, which he still believes is a major strength. “The French lifestyle is very attractive for the Japanese customer.”

In fact, this appreciation for the beautiful things in life is an aspect of Japanese culture that Floquet really likes. “Basically, it’s the way that Japanese appreciate nice things. That aesthetic sense of how they value beauty – from architecture to interior design to food and more,” he said. “And I think people are usually very passionate and deep in their interests. If you are curious – and I think I am – you can have many different experiences (here). “

Looking ahead, Floquet hopes that Japan will make progress in sustainability. He points out that although Japan is a world leader in many respects, the broad topic of integrating sustainability into everyday life is still relatively new. The company has striven to reduce its own environmental footprint through various initiatives and has recently created the role of sustainability manager.

Floquet believes that the publishing and media industry can help raise readers’ awareness of sustainability issues. “We cannot be too difficult. But even if we put more emphasis on entertainment, we can play a role, ”he said with a smile.

Key roles in business, general management

Nicolas Floquet earned an MBA from the University of Connecticut in 1995. After arriving in Japan in 2002, he initially worked for a clothing company before moving to Hachette Fujingaho (now Hearst Fujingaho) in 2004 to join the company’s e-commerce and customer relationship management company. After working as CFO, he became managing director in March 2007 and worked mainly in general management with a focus on e-commerce and advertising. He took over his current role in 2018.

In his spare time, Floquet enjoys yoga and reading and is an avid traveler. Italy is his favorite international travel destination, while Hokkaido is at the top of his list in Japan. In his career, he was also guided by principles inspired by the French poet Arthur Rimbaud.

